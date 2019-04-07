Overview

Dr. Michael Mica, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Mica works at Duly Health and Care in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.