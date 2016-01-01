Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Conroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Conroy, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Dublin, OH. He currently practices at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus7450 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 760-1401
-
2
Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States7835 Paragon Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 434-2351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Michael Conroy, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003891052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Admitting Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Conroy?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.