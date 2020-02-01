See All General Dentists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Michael Connor, DDS

Dentistry
5 (333)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Michael Connor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr.

Dr. Connor works at Orlando Periodontics & Implants in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Periodontics & Implants
    12301 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 107, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 270-0446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Broken Tooth
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Broken Tooth

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 333 ratings
    Patient Ratings (333)
    5 Star
    (302)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Connor, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790781953
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Connor, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor works at Orlando Periodontics & Implants in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Connor’s profile.

    333 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

