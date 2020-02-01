Dr. Michael Connor, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Connor, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Connor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr.
Locations
Orlando Periodontics & Implants12301 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 107, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 270-0446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wisdom tooth extraction performed by Dr.Connor and it went so smoothly. I’m usually very nervous and scared of the dentist but the whole staff had a very laid back attitude, while still being professional, which made me feel a lot more comfortable. Extraction took only minutes and Dr.Connor spent a lot of time talking with me. Great experience!
