Overview

Dr. Michael Connor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilton, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Connor works at Robert Guerrera MD LLC in Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.