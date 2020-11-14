Dr. Michael Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Connor, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
St. Mary's Medical Center901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-6500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Oculoplastic & Orbital Consultants4060 Pga Blvd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 845-6500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Oculoplastic and Orbital Consultants4461 Medical Center Way Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. O’Conner is an excellent doctor. He reassures you that you will be able to contact him directly if you have any questions, and it’s the truth. His staff is very competent and pleasant. I can recommend him with the highest regard.
About Dr. Michael Connor, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356439020
Education & Certifications
- Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
- U Florida Coll Med
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
