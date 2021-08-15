Dr. Michael Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Connor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 301, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Brookside6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 403-3803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 403-3802TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Connor when I was hospitalized with a huge UC flare in 2016. Five years later, when I call the office with concerns, he calls me personally when possible. He’s flexible, approachable, and spends time with me without making me feel rushed during calls and office appointments. The other doctors in the office are also very helpful when on-call and I need help. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Connor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114924578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
