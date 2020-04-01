Dr. Michael Conners, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conners is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Conners, MD
Dr. Michael Conners, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Eye-q Corporation of America3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 107, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-2020
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-1320
- 3 6144 Route 25A Bldg A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-2020
- 4 3400 Technology Dr Ste 107, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-2020
- Mather Hospital
Dr Connors has treated my daughter, husband and myself. He is a great doctor. I have referred many people to him.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
