Dr. Michael Conley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Conley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Conley works at
Locations
Michael S Conley M.d. PC315 W Ponce de Leon Ave Ste 360, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 681-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Conley is a first class practitioner. He is extremely knowledgeable about meds & gives great advice. I truly believe he wants me to be successful in all areas of my life.
About Dr. Michael Conley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316010192
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley works at
Dr. Conley has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conley speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.