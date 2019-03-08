Dr. Michael Columbus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Columbus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Columbus, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Columbus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Group4850 Red Bank Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-4440
Plastic Surgery Group340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
From his amazing surgery skills to his personality and bedside manner, Michael Columbus is the absolute best plastic surgeon in town. I have wanted a breast reduction for 20+ years and was always too scared. The minute I met Dr Columbus he calmed my nerves and I knew I was in good hands! The surgery was way way easier then I ever imagined and I am beyond thrilled with the results!!! I wish I had done it sooner! The entire staff is amazing!
About Dr. Michael Columbus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Columbus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Columbus accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Columbus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Columbus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Columbus.
