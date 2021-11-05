Dr. Michael Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
Collins Vision6900 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-4706
-
2
Collins Vision- Naples860 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 936-4706
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
every thing was handled very professional!
About Dr. Michael Collins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801882394
Education & Certifications
- Hunkler Eye Ctrs
- Emory University
- U Va/Carilion Hlth
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins speaks Spanish.
390 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.