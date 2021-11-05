See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Michael Collins, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (390)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Coloins Vision in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Collins Vision
    6900 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-4706
    Collins Vision- Naples
    860 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-4706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 390 ratings
    Patient Ratings (390)
    5 Star
    (323)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Nov 05, 2021
    every thing was handled very professional!
    — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801882394
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkler Eye Ctrs
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • U Va/Carilion Hlth
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    390 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

