Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Orthopaedics24600 W 127th St Bldg 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen has done carpal tunnel surgery on both of my hands. I have also seen him for cortisone shots over the years for trigger finger on 3 fingers. Hi listens to your problem and then discusses your options. He is an excellent hand doctor.
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881628790
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Loyola University Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- DePaul University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.