Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Dr. Cohen works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Joliet, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
    Orthopaedics
    24600 W 127th St Bldg 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2016
    Dr. Cohen has done carpal tunnel surgery on both of my hands. I have also seen him for cortisone shots over the years for trigger finger on 3 fingers. Hi listens to your problem and then discusses your options. He is an excellent hand doctor.
    Don M in Joliet,il — Dec 02, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881628790
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • DePaul University
