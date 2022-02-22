See All Plastic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cohen works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston
5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 (253) 759-4522
  2. 2
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates - Federal Way
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates - Federal Way
34509 9th Ave S Ste 204, Federal Way, WA 98003 (253) 759-4522
  3. 3
    Pathways Family Health Pllc
    Pathways Family Health Pllc
4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 208, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 (253) 851-3992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2022
    I recently had my breast implants removed along with a lift and I am thrilled with the results. Dr. Cohen and his staff are all excellent - he takes as much time as needed to explain things/answer questions, is very meticulous and my results show both his technical and artistic skills. His staff is very friendly, helpful and responsive as well. I highly recommend them - you will not be disappointed!
    Kelly — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Russian
    • 1790933034
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

