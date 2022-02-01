Overview

Dr. Michael Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Cohen works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.