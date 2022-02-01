Dr. Michael Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, DPM
Dr. Michael Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine - Pembroke Pines17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 430-9901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot Ankle & Leg Specialists1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-5900Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Cohen is an excellent foot and ankle surgeon. I am a retired Podiatrist and have been seeing Dr. Cohen over the years for a few different foot and ankle problems. His vast experience and superior clinical acumen has resulted in spot on diagnoses. He repaired my complete achilles tendon rupture 4 months ago using a minimally invasive procedure and I am progressing very well. His demeanor is always calm and reassuring and I deeply appreciate all he has done for me.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Houston / University Park
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
