Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Dr. Cohen is wonderful. He is kind and gentle and answers questions completely, I feel fortunate to have him as my eye doctor
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
