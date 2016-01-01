Dr. Michael Cogburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cogburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cogburn, MD is a dermatologist in Arden, NC. Dr. Cogburn completed a residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals. He currently practices at Carolina Mountain Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cogburn is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Carolina Mountain Dermatology78 Long Shoals Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (336) 724-2434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Cogburn, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912972811
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cogburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogburn has seen patients for Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cogburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.