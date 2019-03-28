Dr. Michael Cogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Cogan works at
Locations
-
1
Sl Health Inc780 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 989-5722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogan?
I am so happy I have found a wonderful gynecologist! It's very important to me to feel understood, safe, and trust. I'm going in for my health and am not pregnant. I want life to be wonderful in every aspect of being. Physical health affects every area if life. I hadn't been to a Doctor in a few years. I couldn't find a good one. He's calm, reassuring, and I couldn't have found a better doctor with more money and better insurance! Thank you Dr. Cogan! ??
About Dr. Michael Cogan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609889815
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cogan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogan works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.