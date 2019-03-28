See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
26 years of experience
Dr. Michael Cogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Cogan works at Sl Health Inc in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sl Health Inc
    780 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 989-5722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2019
    I am so happy I have found a wonderful gynecologist! It's very important to me to feel understood, safe, and trust. I'm going in for my health and am not pregnant. I want life to be wonderful in every aspect of being. Physical health affects every area if life. I hadn't been to a Doctor in a few years. I couldn't find a good one. He's calm, reassuring, and I couldn't have found a better doctor with more money and better insurance! Thank you Dr. Cogan! ??
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Cogan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609889815
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cogan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

