Dr. Michael Cochran, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cochran, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd.1800 Hollister Dr Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (815) 759-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cochran is the best doctor. Caring, very knowledgeable, and excellent care. I highly recommend! His staff is wonderful too. Very friendly.
About Dr. Michael Cochran, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
