Dr. Michael Clores, DO

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Clores, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Clores works at Stony Brook University Hospital in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook University Hospital
    3 TECHNOLOGY DR, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5220
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Hemorrhoids

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Hepatitis
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Michael Clores, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1598024390
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • University of New England / Main Campus
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Clores, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clores works at Stony Brook University Hospital in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Clores’s profile.

    Dr. Clores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

