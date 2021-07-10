Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Clifford, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Clifford, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Clifford works at
Locations
Michael E Clifford MD7151 Cascade Valley Ct Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 944-5444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several years seeing other doctors and test after test and all the meds that didn't work. I decided to look more closely at doctors credentials. Dr. Clifford is a no BS to the Point amazing doctor. He had me pain free in less than a month. And have been pain free for over two years. He lacks a lettle on personality and needs to smile more. But he's one hell of a doctor.
About Dr. Michael Clifford, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1366584013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
