Dr. Michael Clevenger, MD
Dr. Michael Clevenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Collom & Carney Clinic5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3005Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Pulmonary/Critical Care and Medicine, Searcy2900 Hawkins Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 278-2800
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital - Neurology|Tulsa Medical College - Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Clevenger has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clevenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clevenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clevenger.
