Dr. Michael Clegg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Clegg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Preston, ID. They completed their residency with University Of Wi Hospital And Cli|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Clegg works at
Locations
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston44 N 1st E, Preston, ID 83263 Directions (208) 448-7362
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Franklin County Medical Center
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr Clegg for 4 years He is very knowledgeable and proficient in his practice. I have been involved with several Medical Doctors in the past few years. Many were extremely good. I would rate Dr Clegg as number One!!
About Dr. Michael Clegg, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1679561708
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clegg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clegg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clegg works at
Dr. Clegg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clegg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clegg.
