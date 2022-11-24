Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- River Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Dr. Clarke did my hip resurface 10 years ago and I have been pain free ever since. I am able to do everything from hiking to yoga without any difficulties. I am currently in recovery from a total knee replacement that he performed a few months ago. He is very friendly and takes time with you to answer all of your questions. I totally trust him.
About Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871598805
Education & Certifications
- Lea Hospital, Cambridge University, England
- Leicester Royal Infirmary
- Cambridge University Training Programme
- University Of Oxford, Medical School Office
- University Of Oxford
