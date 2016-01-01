Dr. Michael Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville13815 Professional Center Dr Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Clark, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
