Dr. Cipolla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cipolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cipolla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Cipolla works at
Locations
Buffalo Gastroenterology Associates Llp260 Red Tail Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-1538Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Christine S Hoeplinger DDS Pllc3626 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-5711
John R. Oishei Children's Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
Western New York Ear Nose & Throat PC3670 S Benzing Rd Ste C, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-5711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cipolla was fantastic every step of the way. He told me exactly what to expect at my preoperative visit, he was calming and confident on the day of surgery, and postop instructions were very clear. His office was always available to help with questions. The septoplasty he did on me improved my breathing about 100 fold and changed my life. I went from daily problems with allergies and having to breathe through my mouth to now feeling completely clear. Thank you so much Dr. Cipolla!
About Dr. Michael Cipolla, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841450137
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
