Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Ciccotti Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saying I’m happy with my knee surgery is truly an understatement. My knee has popped out constantly for quite some time, Dr. Ciccotti reconstructed my MPFL & repaired a tear in my meniscus. Surgery went good, I healed wonderfully & my recovery went well. I’m at my 3 month mark & just about back to normal life with PT. He explains everything thoroughly & spends extra time with you if you don’t understand. He doesn’t rush appointments & is extremely professional/polite. I will continue to use Dr. C In the future & will recommend him to friends/family hands down. His care team is also wonderful. Great staff, they don’t miss a beat. Thank you Dr. C & Rothman.
About Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528487436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciccotti Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciccotti Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciccotti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccotti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccotti Jr.
