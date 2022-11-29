Overview

Dr. Michael Ciccotti, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ciccotti works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.