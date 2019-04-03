See All Urologists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD

Urology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Ciccone works at NJUROLOGY LLC in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology
    36 Newark Ave Ste 200, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-6180
  2. 2
    189 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-6180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649294034
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciccone has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

