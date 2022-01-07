Overview

Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Cicchetti works at BUFFALO SPINE & SPORTS MEDICINE PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.