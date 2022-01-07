Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Cicchetti works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Spine Medicine & Rehab. Pllc100 College Pkwy Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-0093
- 2 200 Sterling Dr Ste 200, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 626-0093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cicchetti?
Dr.Michael Conchetti has been a god sent. He’s very professional and thorough.Every visit has been very helpful and I have a better understanding of my diagnosis. I would highly recommend this doctor. He’s the best !
About Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164644183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cicchetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cicchetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cicchetti works at
Dr. Cicchetti has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicchetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicchetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.