Dr. Michael Chuong, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Chuong, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Chuong works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Cancer Institute
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Peritoneal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Peritoneal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Proton Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Methods Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Chuong, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629238431
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Moffitt Canc Ctr-University South Fla Coll Med|Radiation Oncology, University of South Florida College of Medicine/H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Fla.|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine/H. Lee Moffitt Cancer
Internship
  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Chuong, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Chuong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

