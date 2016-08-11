Dr. Michael Chung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chung, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Sentara Podiatry Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 104, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 395-1880
Virginia Podiatry PC5253 Providence Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 495-6113
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Chung is very professional and explains everything thoroughly.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
