Dr. Michael Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Chu works at Annie Shu & Michael Chu in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.