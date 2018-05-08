Dr. Michael Chu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chu, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Chu, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Schneider Surgery of Long Island754 MONTAUK HWY, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-0909
Wellwood Medical Association PC910 Route 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 450-4156
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr. Chur for taking care of me in the emergency room. His expertise gave me such reassurance and comfort during my procedure. His office staff is also very helpful and caring. I never thought I could be so pleased with my results.
About Dr. Michael Chu, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1275784670
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Found
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- U Ca San Diego
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
