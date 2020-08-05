Dr. Michael Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Center2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-0850ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Midtown Office2901 K St Ste 209, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 744-2627
-
3
Sacramento Women's Health2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 355, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 927-3178
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr. Chu is the BEST! He delivered both of my babies via c section and both experiences ( one planned c section, one unplanned) went seamlessly. Dr. Chu is professional, kind, thoughtful, doesn’t rush you and was clearly highly respected by the entire hospital staff. Several nurses commented on how much they liked working with him and how well done my incision was. I trust Dr. Chu with my health and my pregnancies completely!
About Dr. Michael Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235106881
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University, B.A., Biophysics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.