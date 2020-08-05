See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Chu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at Sutter Imaging in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Medical Center
    2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-0850
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Midtown Office
    2901 K St Ste 209, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 744-2627
  3. 3
    Sacramento Women's Health
    2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 355, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 927-3178

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235106881
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University, B.A., Biophysics
    Undergraduate School

