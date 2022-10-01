Dr. Michael Christo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Christo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Christo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Christo recommended and oversaw ECT treatments which made a dramatic improvement to my health.
About Dr. Michael Christo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Christo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Christo has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Christo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.