Dr. Michael Chrissos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Michael Chrissos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Chrissos works at ANN ARBOR BONE & JOINT SURGERY in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Arbor Bone & Joint Surgery PC
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 201, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

  St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Chrissos seems to really care about his patients. I am very happy with his demeanor, professionalism and bed-side manner.
    — Jan 23, 2020
    Orthopedic Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1174583983
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
