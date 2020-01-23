Overview

Dr. Michael Chrissos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Chrissos works at ANN ARBOR BONE & JOINT SURGERY in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.