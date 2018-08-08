Overview

Dr. Michael Choi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Choi works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.