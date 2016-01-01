Dr. Michael Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cho, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine.
Dr. Cho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Group Health Tacoma Medical Center209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
About Dr. Michael Cho, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013116722
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.