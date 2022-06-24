Dr. Michael Chisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chisner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chisner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Appling Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Appling Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several attempts from other cardiologists with different procedures , Dr Chisner stepped in with the heart ablation procedure. The way the Heart Hospital at St Joseph's HospItal walked me through the procedure with everyone involved wasn't what I was expecting and I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Recently,he saved my life once again due to contracting the Corona Virus and it damaged the ablation he had done years earlier. And I received the same treatment from his staff and the hospital as I did the first time. I highly recommend Dr.Chisner for any heart procedure you need.
About Dr. Michael Chisner, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720051261
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Emory Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
