Dr. Michael Chin, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hemet Global Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Chin works at Mission Surgical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center
    7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 364-0476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Hemet Global Medical Center
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Dr. Chin is an excellent surgeon and very knowledgeable. You must be prepared with a list of questions as he is not prone to explain things in detail. When asked he does explain, however, that might not be enough so you must be ready to ask follow-up questions. He does not try to take short cuts and makes recommendations based on what is best for the patient. Have patience with him and you will be served well.
    Be prepared with questions — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Chin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1114012648
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach Surg Group|Long Beach Surgical Group|Vascular Surgery
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin works at Mission Surgical Clinic in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chin’s profile.

    Dr. Chin has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

