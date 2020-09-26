Overview

Dr. Michael Chicoine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.