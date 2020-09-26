Dr. Michael Chicoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chicoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chicoine, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chicoine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
-
2
Neurological Surgery1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-4909
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chicoine?
Amazing! So Caring!
About Dr. Michael Chicoine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346268984
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chicoine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chicoine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chicoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chicoine has seen patients for Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chicoine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chicoine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chicoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chicoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chicoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.