Overview

Dr. Michael Cheung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Cheung works at Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.