Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. M Dathan Chesnut, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Chesnut works at MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky
    9403 WESTPORT RD, Louisville, KY 40241 (502) 430-0253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Cough
Warts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    About Dr. M Dathan Chesnut, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    Male
    1821127333
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Louisville Hospital|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Norton Hospital
    • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Dathan Chesnut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chesnut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chesnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chesnut works at MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Chesnut’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesnut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesnut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

