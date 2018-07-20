Dr. Michael Chesner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chesner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chesner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Chesner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Healthcare System410 Fern Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 218-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chesner?
Very bright and super knowledgeable. Very professional and personable. I'm so happy to be under his care.
About Dr. Michael Chesner, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1154355766
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chesner works at
Dr. Chesner has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chesner speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.