Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Leland, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University Medical Center.
Dr. Cherubini works at
Locations
Cherubini Orthodontics1112 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 492-1015
Cherubini Orthodontics17550 Us Highway 17, Hampstead, NC 28443 Directions (910) 492-1016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherubini is great to work with. He really listens and cares about his patients. My son's teeth look amazing and we had a great experience.
About Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Creighton University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherubini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherubini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cherubini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cherubini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
444 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherubini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherubini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherubini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherubini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.