Podiatry
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Michael Cherella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Cherella works at Michael Cherella, Dpm in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ and Upper Darby, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Melrose Podiatry Associates Inc.
    1520 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 462-2610
    Mullica Hill Foot and Ankle
    53 S Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 223-9939
    Highland Park Podiatry PC
    8011 W Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 223-9939
    Rittenhouse Podiatry Associates
    2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1D5, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 765-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Cherella, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235150020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cherella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherella has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

