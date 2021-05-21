Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cheng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
Uc Irvine Health Medical1451 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 456-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheng is a wonderful doctor. He is bright, kind, and listens to the patient. I’m so happy that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Michael Cheng, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1003109513
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
