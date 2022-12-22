Overview

Dr. Michael Chen, DO is a Registered Nurse in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Alta Pain Physicians in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.