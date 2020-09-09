Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Ascension Borgess Hospital Surgical Specialties1717 Shaffer St Ste 124, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5456
Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Surgery Specialists - Hazen St.404 Hazen St Ste 101, Paw Paw, MI 49079 Directions (269) 341-4890
Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Specialists - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-302, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-4890Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chen, without exaggeration, literally saved my life several yrs ago. He is non judgemental, has fantastic bedside manners, and really knows his business. All doctors could take a page from his book.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1215904305
- Grant Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- St Barnabas Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Michigan
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
