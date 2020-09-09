Overview

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Borgess Bariatric Center in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Paw Paw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.