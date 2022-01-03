Overview

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Cardiac Associates in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pericardial Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.