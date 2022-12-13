Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Columbus1830 Bethel Rd Ste C, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 754-8781Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Skin Cancer and Dermatology of Columbus LLC1161 Bethel Rd Ste 301, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 459-5227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Our family started to see Dr. Chen after he correctly spotted a problem mole on my wife that turned out to be melanoma. We are all thankful for him and all he has done for our family! He’s very good at what he does.
About Dr. Michael Chen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114131042
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.